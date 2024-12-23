Published 08:40 IST, December 23rd 2024
Baby John Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan Starrer Collects ₹50 Lakh For Day 1, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Poses A Big Hurdle
Baby John Advance Booking: Christmas release is expected to benefit the action thriller but a big roadblock in the form of Pushpa 2 lies ahead.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Baby John Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh starrer action thriller Baby John is all set to hit the big screens on December 25. Given it's a holiday release, the movie is expected to do well but Pushpa 2, which is running to packed houses in the Hindi belts will pose a big hurdle to the Bollywood release.
Baby John advance booking opens on a decent note
According to a report in Sacnilk, Baby John has sold over 15,700 tickets for its Hindi 2D version for day 1. The total collections are close to ₹50 lakh with the numbers expected to rise as the release date gets closer. Baby John is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri (2016) and is directed by Kalees. However, Varun has emphasised that many changes have been made to the storyline to make it a click with the Hindi audiences.
Baby John is expected to be hit by Pushpa 2 storm. The Allu Arjun starrer is doing very well in Hindi, with collections by the end of the third weekend standing at a mammoth ₹679 crore. Given that the audiences are queuing to watch the film, Baby John collections may suffer.
What are the biggest markets for Baby John?
So far, advance sales have been good in the Delhi NCR region, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata. Another movie that may challenge Baby John is Mufasa: The Lion King, which performed well in its opening weekend, collecting over ₹41 crore in India.
Since major movie stars have lent their voices to the live-action adaptation of this chapter of The Lion King franchise, the movie is performing well in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu too.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:40 IST, December 23rd 2024