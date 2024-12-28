Baby John Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan Starrer Faces Stiff Competition From Pushpa 2, Mufasa: The Lion King

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on December 25 coinciding with the Christmas holiday. While the actioner opened to a decent collection, it has failed to maintain the pace at the ticketing counter. Following its release, the box office collections of Baby John have been plummeting.

Baby John struggles to maintain opening day pace

Releasing on a non-working day, Baby John's opening day collection benefited massively because of Christmas. The Varun Dhawan starrer minted ₹11.25 crore in the domestic market, as per Sacnilk. On the following day, the business witnessed an over 50% dip, and the movie raked ₹4.75 crore.



Baby John hit the big screens on Christmas 2024 | Image: X

On day 3 of the theatrical run, (first Friday), Baby John minted ₹3.65 crores, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The Varun Dhawan starrer action film has amassed a total ₹19.65 crore in the three-day theatrical run. The coming weekend remains crucial to assess the film's lifetime collection.

Baby John struggles to deter competition from Pushpa 2, Mufasa

Baby John hit the big screens several weeks after Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule and one week after Hollywood biggie Mufasa: The Lion King. However, the Varun Dhawan starrer seems to remain a third choice for cine-goers. While the Allu Arjun starrer remains untouchable at the box office, the Disney film has also raked better collections than Baby John.



Baby John faces competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King | Image: IMDb