Published 08:06 IST, December 28th 2024
Baby John Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan Starrer Faces Stiff Competition From Pushpa 2, Mufasa: The Lion King
Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has not been able to maintain a strong hold at the ticketing counter.
Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on December 25 coinciding with the Christmas holiday. While the actioner opened to a decent collection, it has failed to maintain the pace at the ticketing counter. Following its release, the box office collections of Baby John have been plummeting.
Baby John struggles to maintain opening day pace
Releasing on a non-working day, Baby John's opening day collection benefited massively because of Christmas. The Varun Dhawan starrer minted ₹11.25 crore in the domestic market, as per Sacnilk. On the following day, the business witnessed an over 50% dip, and the movie raked ₹4.75 crore.
On day 3 of the theatrical run, (first Friday), Baby John minted ₹3.65 crores, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The Varun Dhawan starrer action film has amassed a total ₹19.65 crore in the three-day theatrical run. The coming weekend remains crucial to assess the film's lifetime collection.
Baby John struggles to deter competition from Pushpa 2, Mufasa
Baby John hit the big screens several weeks after Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule and one week after Hollywood biggie Mufasa: The Lion King. However, the Varun Dhawan starrer seems to remain a third choice for cine-goers. While the Allu Arjun starrer remains untouchable at the box office, the Disney film has also raked better collections than Baby John.
On day 8 of its theatrical run (day 3 for Baby John), Mufasa: The Lion King minted ₹6.6 crore, out of which ₹2.15 crore was from the Hindi version alone. The Hollywood movie has amassed a total of ₹80.85 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. Pushpa 2, on the other hand, remains unstoppable in the big scenes. Even on the 23rd day of its theatrical run, the movie has minted ₹8.75 crore, out of which ₹6.5 crore was from the Hindi version. Despite being marred in controversies, the Allu Arjun starrer has collected ₹1128.85 crore in India.
