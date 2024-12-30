Baby John Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan Starrer Crashes On Monday, Trails Behind Pushpa 2 And Mufasa

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starter Baby John has put up an underwhelming show at the box office after releasing on December 25. The remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri (2016) crashed on its first Monday, with collections barely touching ₹2 crore, according to estimates by Sacnilk. The Bollywood film performed poorly in comparison to the Hollywood live-action film Mufasa: The Lion King and Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which is running in its fourth week now.

Varun Dhawan stars in Theri remake Baby John | Image: X

Baby John crawls towards ₹30 crore mark

Baby John performed low on its first 5 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹28.65 crore nett in India. On its sixth day, the film minted ₹1.85 crore, taking its total to a little over ₹30 crore. The occupancy of the film remained on the lower side, with the film registering a 6% audience turnout in the morning and 11% in afternoon and evening shows.

Baby John released on December 25 | Image: X

Their, the hit Tamil film of which Baby John is a remake, minted a little less than ₹160 crore. The Hindi version of the film has not only acquired a flop status but will not nearly reach Theri's box office haul.

Pushpa 2 and Mufasa box office collection

While Baby John performed poorly on its first Monday, Mufasa: The Lion King and Pushpa 2 enjoyed the audiences' favour during the holiday season.