Published 12:04 IST, December 19th 2024
Baby John: Newlywed Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Gold Mangalsutra In Sultry Red Dress
Keerthy Suresh who recently got married made her first appearance for her upcoming film Baby John's promotions in Mumbai. Pictures and videos have gone viral.
Keerthy Suresh recently tied the knot with her long time friend Antony Thattil, a Kochi-based businessman. The South-Indian actress made her first appearance after her wedding to be part of her upcoming film Baby John’s promotions. Pictures and videos are going viral on social media.
Viral pic of Keerthy Suresh sporting her mangalsutra
In the picture, Keerthy Suresh is seen wearing a stunning dress but, what caught everyone’s eyes was her mangalsutra. She was seen wearing a traditional thaali at the promotional event. Along with her Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi were also seen at the event.
Fans too loved her way of dressing and how she kept the tradition intact. One user wrote, “Nice, that she is keeping up with the tradition.” Another user wrote, “Wow, being a big actress she is wearing Mangal Sutra”. “Tradition follower Keerthy”, wrote the third user. Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil tied the knot in Goa in the presence of friends and family members.
Keerthy Suresh’s Bollywood debut
Apart from Keerthy Suresh’s wedding, December will be all the more special as the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi.The action film, which is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Theri (2016), will release nationwide on December 25. It is directed by A Kaleeswaran.
"It's an adaptation focused on parenting, women's safety, and a significant case inspired by real events. If someone expects a scene-by-scene remake, they will be disappointed," Varun, who plays a cop in Baby John, said about the film.
