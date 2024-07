Published 08:22 IST, July 2nd 2024

Bad Newz's Ammy Virk Praises Diljit Dosanjh For Breaking Stereotype In Bollywood: Allowed Us To...

After Ranveer Singh starrer 83, Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is gearing up for the release of his third Bollywood movie Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kausha and Triptii Dimri.