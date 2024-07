Published 14:26 IST, July 26th 2024

Bad Newz Box Office: Slashed Prices To Benefit Film As Deadpool & Wolverine Becomes 1st Choice?

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk feature together in the film Bad Newz. After a week of theatrical run, the film has earned Rs 42.85 crore in India.