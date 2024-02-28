Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Actor Reveals Govinda Used To Make Amitabh Bachchan Wait On Set For Hours

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) was one of the biggest hits of the year. In the action-comedy drama they both played a double role and the audience hailed Big B and Govinda's jodi over their bitter-sweet relationship. Recently, Shehzad Khan recalled working with both the stars in the film and revealed that while Big B was punctual, Govinda used to come around 6 to 7 hours late on the sets.

(A poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: IMDb)

(A poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: IMDb)

David Dhawan kept Amitabh Bachchan busy

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Khan recalled his "fine" experience of working with director David Dhawan and how he kept Amitabh Bachchan busy whenever Govinda used to get late. Calling the director "very smart," Khan shared that Dhawan's way of dealing with the situation was quite good as he used to keep Big B busy without making him realise that his co-star Govinda was late by hours on the sets.

“I got the chance to work with David Dhawan and what a fine director he is. Bachchan sahab used to come at 9 am and Govinda sahab used to come at 3-4 pm. It was like the difference between IST and GST. But what could we do, we used to be character actors,” Khan said.

Advertisement

(A still from the movie | Image: IMDb)

(A still from the movie | Image: IMDb)

Was Govinda famous for his reckless behaviour at work?

(A still from the movie | Image: IMDb)

(A still from the movie | Image: IMDb)

Khan, in the same segment, revealed that the veteran star was quite famous for his 'coming late on the sets' attitude. He recalled an incident when Govinda was shooting in Ramoji City, Hyderabad, and he told the actor, "I am going to pick up a relative from the airport." However, later they got to know he left for the Bombay only to return the next day on the sets. Khan opined, "Jab aapki tooti chalti hai, tab aapki har cheez nazar andaaz ki jaati hai (When your luck is with you, your every wrong action is ignored).”

Advertisement