Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Movie Forges Ahead Of Maidaan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens on April 11 coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie will clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan at the box office. The advance booking of the action flick shows the film leading in comparison to the sports drama.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan leads ahead of Maidaan, but trails behind Crew

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens alongside Maidaan. Given the Eid holiday, both films will have an advantage in terms of business. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer is leading the advanced bookings collections for day 1. The bookings for the movie opened on April 6 and are off to a decent start.

As per trade tracking site Sacnilk, the action drama movie has sold 12525 tickets amounting to ₹29.82 Lakh at the domestic box office. The advanced bookings of Maidaan opened on April 6. The Ajay Devgn starrer film has raked in ₹20.76 Lacs for the first day of release, as per trade tracking site Sacnilk. A total of 9634 tickets have been sold in advance for the movie.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director recalls shooting the film in an ‘old-school’ manner

The pulse-pounding action entertainer guarantees jaw-dropping action stunts that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. From deadly car chases to knife combat and shooting arrows, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises a visual extravaganza like no other. Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about how he shot the movie in the old-school style and in real locations to give the audience an unforgettable cinematic experience. He also shared how the movie has been made on a humungous budget.

Zafar said, "The budget is the biggest pressure that the actors and the makers of a film always experience because when you want your product to look classy, international and at a level where people say it's a visual spectacle, you need to spend that much money."

(With inputs from IANS)

