×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Movie Forges Ahead Of Maidaan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will clash with Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama movie Maidaan at the box office. The action film is performing better in advance booking.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan | Image:akshaykumar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens on April 11 coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie will clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan at the box office. The advance booking of the action flick shows the film leading in comparison to the sports drama. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan leads ahead of Maidaan, but trails behind Crew 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens alongside Maidaan. Given the Eid holiday, both films will have an advantage in terms of business. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer is leading the advanced bookings collections for day 1. The bookings for the movie opened on April 6 and are off to a decent start. 

As per trade tracking site Sacnilk, the action drama movie has sold 12525 tickets amounting to ₹29.82 Lakh at the domestic box office. The advanced bookings of Maidaan opened on April 6. The Ajay Devgn starrer film has raked in ₹20.76 Lacs for the first day of release, as per trade tracking site Sacnilk. A total of 9634 tickets have been sold in advance for the movie.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director recalls shooting the film in an ‘old-school’ manner 

The pulse-pounding action entertainer guarantees jaw-dropping action stunts that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. From deadly car chases to knife combat and shooting arrows, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises a visual extravaganza like no other. Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about how he shot the movie in the old-school style and in real locations to give the audience an unforgettable cinematic experience. He also shared how the movie has been made on a humungous budget.

Zafar said, "The budget is the biggest pressure that the actors and the makers of a film always experience because when you want your product to look classy, international and at a level where people say it's a visual spectacle, you need to spend that much money." 

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jonathan Majors

Majors Assault Case

a few seconds ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

a few seconds ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Postponed

a minute ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

3 minutes ago
We Transformed Northeast From Abandoned To Abundant Region: PM Modi

We Transformed Northeast

4 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

5 minutes ago
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic.

Jaishankar on CAA

5 minutes ago
The Enforcement Directorate.

Excise Policy Case

12 minutes ago
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj On Good Roles

24 minutes ago
German troops arriving in Lithuania as part of a permanent deployment to protect NATO's eastern flank.

German Troops Deploy

24 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2

28 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

28 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidan Advance Bookings

32 minutes ago
Jeetendra

Jeetendra 82nd Bday

32 minutes ago
Anant Ambani Royal Entry To Dubai Mall in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Video Viral

Anant Ambani Dubai Mall

33 minutes ago
US Stocks

US markets volatile

36 minutes ago
Delhi

'Zombie Drug' Menace

38 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena On Patriarchy

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News9 hours ago

  2. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  3. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education9 hours ago

  4. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo