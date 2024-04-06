×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Advanced Bookings For Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Movie Open

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The upcoming action flick is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the advanced booking for the same has opened today. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan advanced bookings open

The advance booking for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is now open, the makers announced on Saturday. The action film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Bharat fame, will be released in theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

"Our #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan are all geared up to double your dose of entertainment and action. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan advance bookings open now... Experience it in 3D and IMAX IN CINEMAS this Wednesday," read a post by Pooja Entertainment. "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director recalls shooting the film in an ‘old-school’ manner 

The pulse-pounding action entertainer guarantees jaw-dropping action stunts that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. From deadly car chases to knife combat and shooting arrows, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises a visual extravaganza like no other. Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about how he shot the movie in the old-school style and in real locations to give the audience an unforgettable cinematic experience. He also shared how the movie has been made on a humungous budget.

Zafar said, "The budget is the biggest pressure that the actors and the makers of a film always experience because when you want your product to look classy, international and at a level where people say it's a visual spectacle, you need to spend that much money." 

(With inputs from IANS) 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

