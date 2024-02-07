Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
January 28th, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Tests Tiger Shroff's Limits On Set

The action-packed teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was recently released creating a buzz about the film. Now a video of Akshay and Tiger has gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image:Bade Miyan Chote Miyan I IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are gearing up for an action-packed collaboration in the upcoming thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The recently released teaser of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has garnered immense praise from fans. Now a video is going viral on social media where the lead stars Akshay and Tiger can be seen.  

Akshay Kumar becomes Tigers Shroff's coach in viral video

Tiger Shroff shared a viral video on his Instagram, showcasing Akshay Kumar's coaching skills on the set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the video, Akshay throws a ball, challenging Tiger's reflexes as he attempts a flyer catch. The clip received widespread acclaim on social media, with fans commending Tiger's fitness and flexibility. The post was captioned, “The Khiladi @akshaykumar testing/training the baaghi ”.

Social media erupted with praise for Tiger Shroff's athleticism, with fans expressing admiration for his speed, flexibility, and energy. Comments poured in, lauding Tiger's skills. The viral video showcases Tiger's dedication and the dynamic chemistry between the powerful duo.

All you need to know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

The much-anticipated teaser for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan introduces audiences to a thrilling narrative featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in soldier roles battling terrorism. The teaser sends a powerful message quoting , ‘Beware, we are India’. The teaser also offered a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran's intriguing character. The film which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of 2024.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan boasts a stellar cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar in significant roles. The film is slated for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in April 2024, coinciding with Eid, promising a pan-Indian cinematic experience.

January 28th, 2024

