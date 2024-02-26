English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Groove At Jackky Bhagnani’s Baraat

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the wedding ceremony of Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. A video of the actors is going viral on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ashay Kumar-Tiger Shroff
Ashay Kumar-Tiger Shroff | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were among the several industry bigwigs that partook in the wedding celebrations of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. In a viral video from the wedding festivities, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-stars can be seen shaking a leg on the dance floor. 

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff turn baraatis for Jackky Bhagnani 

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recently attended the wedding ceremony of producer Jackky Bhagnani and actor Rakul Preet Singh. In a new video from the wedding, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lead actors could be seen at the grand wedding ceremony, hugging the groom and dancing to the dhol beats at the function. Akshay and Tiger were seen twinning in black outfits. The actors partook in the groom's procession (baraat) at the wedding. 

The actors twinned in black shirts paired with black pants. They accessorised their look with black shades. The video of them dancing in the baraat is now doing rounds on social media. Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple has shared some beautiful pictures from their special day.

Newlyweds Rakul-Jackky express gratitude for getting Ayodhya prasad 

Days after the wedding, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been receiving good wishes and congratulatory messages from everyone. Most recently, the newlyweds have received a prasad from the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Taking to their Instagram stories, the couple expressed their gratitude for receiving the same. 

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram 

On February 25, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the special prasad they received from Ram Mandir. For the unversed, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir was held on January 22 in Ayodhya. Sharing the photo on Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Blessed beyond measure to receive prasadam from Ayodhya after our wedding! Truly a divine start to our journey.” Jackky also reshared the photo and wrote, “feeling truly blessed”. 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

9 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

9 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

17 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. Bramayugam Sets Box Office Record For Black & White Films In India

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. US dollar strengthens ahead of data-heavy week with focus on inflation

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. TS EAPCET registration begins today

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Live: Teams arrive on the pitch as Day 4 start

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo