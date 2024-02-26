Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were among the several industry bigwigs that partook in the wedding celebrations of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. In a viral video from the wedding festivities, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-stars can be seen shaking a leg on the dance floor.

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff turn baraatis for Jackky Bhagnani

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recently attended the wedding ceremony of producer Jackky Bhagnani and actor Rakul Preet Singh. In a new video from the wedding, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lead actors could be seen at the grand wedding ceremony, hugging the groom and dancing to the dhol beats at the function. Akshay and Tiger were seen twinning in black outfits. The actors partook in the groom's procession (baraat) at the wedding.

#WATCH | Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the wedding celebrations of actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa. (21.2) pic.twitter.com/l64R1QNIKA — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

The actors twinned in black shirts paired with black pants. They accessorised their look with black shades. The video of them dancing in the baraat is now doing rounds on social media. Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple has shared some beautiful pictures from their special day.

Newlyweds Rakul-Jackky express gratitude for getting Ayodhya prasad

Days after the wedding, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been receiving good wishes and congratulatory messages from everyone. Most recently, the newlyweds have received a prasad from the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Taking to their Instagram stories, the couple expressed their gratitude for receiving the same.

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

On February 25, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the special prasad they received from Ram Mandir. For the unversed, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir was held on January 22 in Ayodhya. Sharing the photo on Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Blessed beyond measure to receive prasadam from Ayodhya after our wedding! Truly a divine start to our journey.” Jackky also reshared the photo and wrote, “feeling truly blessed”.