Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in the lead roles hit the theatres on April 11. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office. The film has earned a total of ₹40.75 crore in its opening weekend, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's first-weekend collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan debuted at the box office with ₹15.5 crore nett in all Indian languages. After earning ₹7.6 crore on Friday and ₹8.5 crore on Saturday, the film closed its first weekend by minting ₹9.00 crore on Sunday. The total collection of the movie currently stands at ₹40. 75 crore.

With this BMCM gave Bollywood its 7th biggest opening weekend of the year, according to Koimoi. It came after the other 6 biggest movies of the year including Fighter, Shaitaan, Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, and Yodha.

Does Bade Miyan Chote Miyan live up to the hype?

Republic in its review gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3 stars out of 5. “Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran try to break the mould while functioning strictly within the confines of a template storyline -- that of good vs evil. When one makes peace with the fact that BMCM is the same story packaged differently, it will start to feel like a good watch. Tropes and predictability mire the story but there's more to find in the film and enjoy. The action set pieces are superbly designed by Craig Macrae and look pretty good onscreen.”

