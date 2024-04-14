Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in the lead roles hit the theatres on April 11. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has earned a total of ₹15.50 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opens to a great start at the box office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan debuted at the box office with ₹15.5 crore nett in all Indian languages. Although this makes it the year's second-biggest opener after Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, which earned ₹24.6 crore on day one, it pales in comparison to the monstrous hits that Hindi cinema saw in 2023. Jawan, the biggest opener of 2023, debuted at ₹75 crore. Even the tenth-biggest opener of the year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, had a higher first-day total than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi opened to ₹26.29 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk. For the unversed, After Sooryavanshi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan becomes Akshay Kumar's only film in two years to have earned big on day 1.

Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Despite being released on Eid holiday, the Ali Abbas Zafar actioner collected ₹15.50 crore. Meanwhile, Maidaan opened for select paid previews on Wednesday, grossing ₹2.6 crore, before a full-fledged release on April 11. The total collections of the film for day one stands at ₹7.10 crore.

