Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 2: Akshay's Film Witnesses Drop, Mints ₹7 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed a decline of nearly 50 percent in theatres on its second day despite a promising weekend.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan | Image:akshaykumar/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff released in theatres on the occasion of Eid. The film opened to a great start and earned ₹15.65 crore at the box office. However, the film witnessed a massive drop on its second day collections. The film may struggle to meet its ₹300 crore budget due to a significant drop in day 2 collections.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnesses a massive decline

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film witnessed a decline of nearly 50 percent in theatres on its second day despite a weekend. The film collected ₹7.00 crore on its second day, bringing its total collection to ₹22.65 crore, as per Sacnilk. BMCM released alongside Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, a biographical film about Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the architect of Indian football. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan outperformed Maidaan, Ajay's film received more positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan still | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan becomes Akshay's biggest opener after Sooryavanshi

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan debuted at the box office with ₹15.5 crore nett in all Indian languages. Although this makes it the year's second-biggest opener after Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, which earned ₹24.6 crore on day one, it pales in comparison to the monstrous hits that Hindi cinema saw in 2023. Jawan, the biggest opener of 2023, debuted at ₹75 crore. Even the tenth-biggest opener of the year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, had a higher first-day total than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi opened to ₹26.29 crore at the box office in 2021.With this, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan became Akshay Kumar's only film in two years to have earned big on day 1.

 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan still | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in the lead roles hit the theatres on April 11. 
 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

