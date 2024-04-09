×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Working With Big Actors Comes With Set Of Challenges: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Maker Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens on April 11, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director has opened up on working with big actors. The director who has helmed movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Gunday, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and others, has collaborated with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the upcoming action flick. The film, which also stars Manushi Chillar and Alaya F, will hit the big screens on April 11, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The director said that working with ‘superstars’ comes with challenges of its own.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director on collaborating with ‘big’ stars 

Having already directed superstars like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Anushka Sharma in separate films, Ali Abbas Zafar said working with a popular actor these days comes with its own set of challenges. He said, "Today, my biggest worry is that all of them are such big superstars and with such a huge fan base. You can’t do frivolous work with any of them. The script needs to be good and it should be of their level.”

He added that the artist he is approaching should feel ‘worthy’ of starring in the movie. He shared, “For me, that wow factor needs to be there in a script, whether I go to Akshay Kumar sir, Aamir Khan or anyone. They should feel that the material I brought to them is 'worth their time'.” 

Ali Abbas Zafar says there is added pressure in making action movies with action hero 

Ali, known for stylised action in films like Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, said he felt compelled to present the actors in a never-before-seen avatar. "There's actually more pressure when you make an action film with an action hero as the expectation is already very high. So, with them, the idea is to show the audience something that they've never seen before, whether it's hand-to-hand, or chase sequence. So, the bar has to be higher because they are known as action heroes," the director told PTI in an interview.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon from a notorious enemy. The film hits the screens on Thursday. 
(With inputs from PTI) 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

