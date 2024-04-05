×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Director Reveals Whopping Cost Of Action Scenes In Akshay-Tiger Starrer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan maker says, "Budget is the biggest pressure that the makers of a film always experience because when you want your film to look classy."

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is gearing up to release on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is reportedly made on a budget of ₹350 crore. In an interview before the film’s release, the director has opened up on shooting the movie songs on an exorbitant budget. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director recalls shooting the film in an ‘old-school’ manner 

The pulse-pounding action entertainer guarantees jaw-dropping action stunts that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. From deadly car chases to knife combat and shooting arrows, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises a visual extravaganza like no other. Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about how he shot the movie in the old-school style and in real locations to give the audience an unforgettable cinematic experience. He also shared how the movie has been made on a humungous budget.

Zafar said, "The budget is the biggest pressure that the actors and the makers of a film always experience because when you want your product to look classy, international and at a level where people say it's a visual spectacle, you need to spend that much money." 

Ali Abbas Zafar says shooting for songs in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan costed ₹3-4 crore on one day 

Ali Abbas Zafar noted: “If you want to do motorbike stunts and each bike costs Rs 4 lakh, and if the stunt goes wrong, you immediately lose Rs 4 lakh. If you are blowing up a car worth Rs 30-40 lakh and if the stunt doesn't go as planned, you lose that much money straightaway.” He added: "There are stunts in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan where the spend on one day was Rs 3-4 crore, with all the paraphernalia, all the technicians and all the choppers, everything together was very expensive."

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated for release on April 10 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.
(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

a minute ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

4 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

5 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

6 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

6 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

7 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

9 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

10 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

14 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

15 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

18 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

24 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

25 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

26 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

32 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

33 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo