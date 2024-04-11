Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) released in the theatres today, April 11. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, the paid previews for which were available April 10, 6pm onwards, is earning positive reviews from the audience. From “heart-pounding stunts” to “adrenaline-fuelled suspense”, the movie, a "rollercoaster ride of excitement", has all the elements for a cinema lover, say netizens.

While Akshay and Tiger's performances are being hailed by cinemagoers, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist in the film, hasn't gone unnoticed.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a dhamakedar action movie, say moviegoers

With BMCM, Akshay returned to an action avatar after almost two years. The actor is seen performing high-octane stunts which has left his fans in awe of him. A fan, who claims to have watched first day first show, took to X and wrote, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan What a Show @aliabbaszafar. Massive Pure mass Interval Block with 5-6 Mass and bold Pure Raw Action Stuff @akshaykumar. You are god in Action Climax is Grand Pure LIT. Fast Screenplay and Engaging Full of Fan stuff a Mass Film. BGM & Action."

Another user lauded Ali Abbas Zafar's direction skills and wrote, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is here to stay! Playing the long game. No wonder Ali was so confident of his movie although interviews because of the background and image of both #AkshayKumar The GOAT!! and #Tiger The GIJOE everything feels real. People will be surprised by LT biz."

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, cinemagoers also praised Prithviraj for his performance as Kabir. The actor has a brief appearance but has reportedly left a great impact. "BGM is NEXT LEVEL! There's no place for much emotion, drama or any love story. Everything is grand, stylish & good looking. Depends on your personal preference if you like this genre or not. #PrithvirajSukumaran STEALS THE SHOW," a user wrote.

In a sea of positive reviews, there is a negative review that called the plot of the film "outdated," "logicless" and called it a below-average movie. "Saving d Country Plot. Other than Interval Block & couple of scenes in Prithviraj’s Flashback portion, its a total dud. Outdated story, Logic less Action Scenes, No Emotional connection, Expression less Leads & Lengthy RT. BELOW AVERAGE!" read the post.

What else do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Besides Akshay and Tiger, the film also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. The film is about how two elite soldiers Firoz and Rakesh who embark on a globe-trotting mission to recover a stolen weapon from Kabir, an ambitious and revenge-seeking scientist, who is keen on using AI to destroy India.