×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan First Impression: 'A Rollercoaster Ride Of Excitement', Say Cinemagoers

While Akshay and Tiger's performances are being hailed by cinemagoers, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist in the film, hasn't gone unnoticed.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) released in the theatres today, April 11. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, the paid previews for which were available April 10, 6pm onwards, is earning positive reviews from the audience. From “heart-pounding stunts” to “adrenaline-fuelled suspense”, the movie, a "rollercoaster ride of excitement", has all the elements for a cinema lover, say netizens. 

While Akshay and Tiger's performances are being hailed by cinemagoers, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist in the film, hasn't gone unnoticed.

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a dhamakedar action movie, say moviegoers

With BMCM, Akshay returned to an action avatar after almost two years. The actor is seen performing high-octane stunts which has left his fans in awe of him. A fan, who claims to have watched first day first show, took to X and wrote, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan What a Show @aliabbaszafar. Massive Pure mass Interval Block with 5-6 Mass and bold Pure Raw Action Stuff @akshaykumar. You are god in Action Climax is Grand Pure LIT. Fast Screenplay and Engaging Full of Fan stuff a Mass Film. BGM & Action."

Advertisement

Another user lauded Ali Abbas Zafar's direction skills and wrote, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is here to stay! Playing the long game. No wonder Ali was so confident of his movie although interviews because of the background and image of both #AkshayKumar The GOAT!! and #Tiger The GIJOE everything feels real. People will be surprised by LT biz."

Advertisement

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, cinemagoers also praised Prithviraj for his performance as Kabir. The actor has a brief appearance but has reportedly left a great impact. "BGM is NEXT LEVEL! There's no place for much emotion, drama or any love story. Everything is grand, stylish & good looking. Depends on your personal preference if you like this genre or not. #PrithvirajSukumaran STEALS THE SHOW," a user wrote.

Advertisement

In a sea of positive reviews, there is a negative review that called the plot of the film "outdated," "logicless" and called it a below-average movie. "Saving d Country Plot. Other than Interval Block & couple of scenes in Prithviraj’s Flashback portion, its a total dud. Outdated story, Logic less Action Scenes, No Emotional connection, Expression less Leads & Lengthy RT. BELOW AVERAGE!" read the post.

Advertisement

What else do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Besides Akshay and Tiger, the film also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. The film is about how two elite soldiers Firoz and Rakesh who embark on a globe-trotting mission to recover a stolen weapon from Kabir, an ambitious and revenge-seeking scientist, who is keen on using AI to destroy India.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson's Day

a few seconds ago
Bank of England rate cuts

Bank of England rate cuts

4 minutes ago
Malook Nagar

Malook Nagar Quits BSP

7 minutes ago
BMC

Delhi Weather

8 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving celebrating with his Dallas Mavericks victory

NBA: Mavs beat Heat

8 minutes ago
S Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

South Korea Elections

10 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Review

10 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Controversy

11 minutes ago
Representative

Airline slot flexibility

15 minutes ago
Simona Halep

Halep was nervous

17 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian markets retreat

19 minutes ago
Rodrigo

Rodri say he needs a rest

20 minutes ago
accident

Haryana Accident

25 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann

Atletico beats Dortmund

27 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

30 minutes ago
Texas high-speed rail

Japanese bullet trains

30 minutes ago
Raphinha

Barcelona beats PSG 3-2

31 minutes ago
'I Will Not be Intimidated': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Threat by CPI(M) 'Goons'

V Muraleedharan-CPIM

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ’God-Gifted’: PM Modi Gets Candid on What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

    World11 hours ago

  3. 1979 Newspaper Ad Celebrating Indian Travellers Abroad Goes Viral

    India News12 hours ago

  4. ‘Son Caught in Rape’: Railway Clerk From Kalyan Conned Over Fake Call

    India News12 hours ago

  5. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo