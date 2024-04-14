×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Makers Dismiss Rumours Of Explosion Inside A Mosque

The producers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan recently issued a public statement to address the misconceptions around the film circulating online.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
बड़े मियां छोटे मियां की रिलीज डेट में बदलाव | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amid rumours surrounding the portrayal of a bomb explosion in a mosque in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the production team has stepped forward to debunk the false claims. They asserted the integrity of their cinematic creation and cleared the air around the issue. The makers further released a public statement explaining the matter.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers dismiss false claims

The producer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan addressed the misconceptions circulating on the internet through a public statement. It read: "There are certain videos on the internet falsely claiming a bomb explosion in a mosque in our film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As makers, we wish to mention that we respect all cultural and religious identities and that the explosion in our film takes place in a Nuclear facility which has the Dome and has got no connection to any place of religious worship or mosque."

 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image: IMDb

 

The producer urged audiences to disregard these unfounded accusations and emphasised that the sole purpose of the film is to entertain viewers. This clarification aims to dispel any misconceptions and ensure that audiences can enjoy the movie without any unwarranted concerns.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan still | Image: IMDb

 

What more do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-entertainer that Akshay Kumar described as a “Bad Boys-like film” during the trailer launch. The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which released in cinemas on April 11, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan

(Inputs from ANI)

Whatsapp logo