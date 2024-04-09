×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Makers Make 13 Edits, Blur 3 Scenes After CBFC Clearance

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is all set to hit the theatres on April 11 worldwide.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
बड़े मियां छोटे मियां की रिलीज डेट में बदलाव | Image:instagram
  • 2 min read
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on April 11, a day after its initial release date of April 10. The film recently obtained the censor certificate - U/A. However, it is being reported that the makers of the film have made a total of 13 edits post-clearance from CBFC. They have reportedly also added a 63-second-long scene.

What scenes were edited in BMCM?

According to Bollywood Hungama, a total of 13 scenes have been axed from the final cut of the film. It was done to make the film crispier.

The scenes that have been cut short are seven seconds of the song Mast Malang, 55 seconds of the introduction of new cloning technology, 27 seconds of the introduction scene of the robot, 72 seconds of the robot rejection scene, 57 seconds of a scene featuring Kabir (Prithvira Sukumaran), 2 seconds of the military base scene, 4 seconds of a scene featuring Freddy (Akshay) and Rocky (Tiger), a second of an airport scene, 6 seconds of a scene showing Kabir talking to a clone, almost two minutes of the Gallows sequence, 15 seconds of North Hampton airbase scene, 5 seconds of war room scene, 33 seconds of the lab action scene and 22 seconds of fire action scene.

The makers have also added 63 seconds of visuals to the film.

In total, the makers of BMCM have cut 7 minutes and 3 seconds long sequence and have added 1 minute and 3 seconds long scenes. Earlier, the duration of the film was 2 hours and 44 minutes. Now, the film's duration stands at 2 hours and 38 minutes.

What more do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. Actress Sonakshi Sinha is said to be having a special appearance in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's paid preview will begin on April 10, 6 pm onwards. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

