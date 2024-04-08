Advertisement

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has been busy promoting his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. During one of the promotional interviews, the producer revealed that Govinda's alleged tardiness was caused to the cast and crew of Hero No 1 while they were shooting in Switzerland. Now, days later, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha broke his silence and rubbished the claims made by the producer.

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha refutes Producer Vashu Bhagnani's claims

According to a media report, Shashi Sinha shared that it is he who plans Govinda's shooting schedule and he has no recollection of any such incident reported by Vashu Bhagnani. He went on to clarify that if ever Govinda was late on set, it was "due to health reasons or unavoidable travel delays". He also emphasised that "it doesn’t make sense" for a producer to make such claims after so many years. Sinha asserted that he "personally ensured Govinda’s punctuality”.

(A still from the movie | Image: Instagram)

“We all respect Vashu sir a lot. We have worked a lot with him during our initial days. I have been a link between actors and producers all these years. It doesn’t make sense for him (Vashu) to say all these things now after all these years. If he has any issues, we are ready to sit down with him and work it out,” Sinha concluded.

(A file photo of Govinda | Image: Instagram)

Vashu Bhagnani has collaborated with Govinda on the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Owing to this, Bhagnani had extended an invitation to Govindda for the screening of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer. But the actor couldn't make it to the event owing to his prior commitments, revealed Sinha.

What Vashu Bhagnani had said?

During a chat with Reviewron’s YouTube channel, Ronak Kotecha, Bhagnani recalled an incident from the filming of Hero No 1 and said that an entire crew of 75 people, waited in Switzerland for three days because Govinda hadn’t arrived yet. He had to call the actor and ask “If you are not going to come, then we will come back”. He added, “He (Govinda) got upset and said I am coming. He landed at 6 am. I went to pick him up at the airport. At 7:30, he gave the first shot. It was the number 1 song of the film. He finished 70 per cent of the song in one day. He wasn’t there for three days but he finished 70 per cent of it in one day. That’s worth appreciating.”