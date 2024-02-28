Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for the release of their upcoming highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miya. Ahead of the release, the makers are keeping the audience hooked by dropping new posters and songs from the film. Speaking of which, the makers have unveiled a second song Mast Malang Jhoom.

In the song, Akshay and Tiger set the floor ablaze with their energetic dance performance. However, what grabbed people's attention was the duo recreating the steps of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff give a twist to Naatu Naatu dance moves

The video opens up on high-beats with a closeup of tapping feet. As the song continues, Akshay and Tiger can be seen showcasing impressive footwork but similar to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's viral song Naatu Naatu. Later in the video, Sonakshi Sinha joins the duo adding the glam quotient to the song. After seeing the music video it seems choreographer Bosco Caesar, who choreographed the song Mast Malang Jhoom, seems to have taken notes from Prem Rakshit.

(A still from the song | Image: YouTube)

The song is composed by Vishal Mishra, while it is sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, and Nikhita Gandhi. Mast Malang Jhoom is penned by Irshad Kamil.

What do we know about Naatu Naatu?

The Telugu song was composed by M. M. Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose, and recorded by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava for the soundtrack album of the 2022 Indian film RRR. The song featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

(A still from the song | Image: YouTube)

The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu, and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Naatu Naatu became the first song from an Indian film to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, as well as the first song from an Asian film to win the former.

Coming back to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the antagonist role. In supporting roles, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit Bose Roy, and Suniel Shetty. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid.