UPDATE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makers unveiled the teaser of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the main leads. In the teaser, Akshay and Tiger play soldiers who go beyond their limits to protect the nation. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha.

Akshay Kumar shares Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and captioned the post, “Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum. Bachke rehna hum se, हिंदुस्तान हैं हम! 🇮🇳🫡.” In the teaser, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff get into a fierce battle with the antagonist, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who wants to destroy the nation. The teaser is packed with action scenes, chaos, and explosions to give viewers a thrilling ride in the cinemas. Check the teaser below:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to clash with Maidaan in theatres

Recently, the makers of Maidaan announced that the film starring Ajay Devgn will release on the occasion of Eid 2024. Despite facing multiple delays, Maidan is all set to grace the theatres alongside Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Maidaan is based on a true story of an unsung hero who made history in the world of football. In the film, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, coach and manager of the Indian football team back in the 1950s. With a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues by Ritesh Shah, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles. As both high-budgeted movies Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are all set to clash, it would be interesting to witness what the former has to offer after such a long delay.



