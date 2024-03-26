Advertisement

Finally, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have unveiled the trailer, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The duo can be seen in their action best as they get ready to fight Prithviraj Sukumaran. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is high on action, giving a glimpse of some high-octane action sequences. However, what grabbed our attention of the ending of the trailer where Tiger and Akshay are seen facing each other.

A look at the high-octane action trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The 3 minutes and 31 seconds promises gun fights, combat sequences, explosions, and other moments of adrenaline rush with a pinch of comedy. While the 1998 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda as cops, the upcoming starrer showcases Akshay and Tiger elite soldiers who are on a mission to find the stolen AI weapon which will be used to destroy India. The trailer doesn't offer a glimpse of Sukumaran's look as he has been shown wearing a mask.

The trailer opens with the villain introducing himself as a ‘pralay (apocalypse)’. He can be seen in an ornate mask, sporting long hair and wielding a machine gun. He is shown stealing the weapon from the Indian armed forces, while in the background we can hear Ronit Roy's character saying, "This package is the most powerful and dangerous weapon ever to be made in this country." To retrieve the stolen weapon, he summons Akshay and Tiger with Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F to help them.

However, towards the end of the trailer they are seen facing each other while in the background, we can hear, "Hum dono ek dusre ke liye jaan de sakte hain, par ek dusre ki jaan le bhi sakte hain (We can kill for each other, but we can also kill each other),” hinting at a power-pack action sequence between the two.

What else do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films and is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on April 10.