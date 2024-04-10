×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Zooms Past Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan In Advance Booking Sales

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will clash with Maidaan at the box office. The advance booking of the action flick is leading in comparison to the sports drama.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan New Poster
Maidaan New Poster | Image:Maidaan New Poster I Ajay Devgn/ X
  • 2 min read
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will hit the big screens on April 11 coinciding with the Eid holiday. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie will clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan at the box office. The advance booking of the action flick shows the film leading in comparison to the sports drama. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan takes a lead in early ticket sales

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens alongside Maidaan. Given the Eid holiday, both films will have an advantage in terms of business. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer is leading the advanced bookings collections for day 1. The bookings for the movie opened on April 6 and are off to a decent start. 

 

As per trade tracking site Sacnilk, the action drama movie has sold 125,270 tickets amounting to ₹3.22 crore at the domestic box office. On the other hand, the Ajay Devgn starrer film has raked in ₹75 Lacs for the first day of release, as per trade tracking site Sacnilk. More than 30 thousand tickets have been sold in advance for the movie.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan

In addition to Akshay and Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

 

Meanwhile, Maidaan is based on a true story and is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

 

 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

