The 77th British Academy Film Awards will see Deepika Padukone turn presenter. Deepika has been an international favourite when it comes to key events of global relevance. Only last year, the actress marked her presence at the Academy Awards night as a presenter for RRR song Naatu Naatu, which went on to bring the award home. Tonight, Deepika turns presenter again for the BAFTAs.

Deepika Padukone drapes herself in champagne white



Deepika's chosen colour palette for the BAFTAs is a shimmering length of nine yards from the house of Sabyasachi. Ditching the red-carpet tradition of couture, the actress is not only physically, but sartorially too, representing India. Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a series of photos from her much-awaited look for the night. Featuring a monochromatic champagne white base, the pallu of the saree stands embellished with soft gold tassels.

A bare-back blouse carrying the same aesthetic and similarly hued pencil heels complete Deepika's BAFTA look. Sticking to neutral basic for makeup, the actress opts for a smokey brown eye and blushed nude lips with a dose of bronzer framing her face. A coiffed messy bun for the hairdo and a simple pair of drop yellow sapphire and white gold earrings add the final details to the dainty ensemble.

Deepika Padukone's BAFTA look varies greatly from her Oscars appearance last year



Deepika turned presenter for the Oscars last year. The actress fell right in line with the couture code, opting for a svelte velveteen Louis Vuitton black gown. The exaggerated mermaid hem stood balanced out with the draped shoulders furthering down into full-length elbow gloves. Diamond jewelry broke the monotony of the look adding pops of dazzle. Interestingly, Deepika's hairdo for both the events, are rather similar.

Separately, this year's BAFTAs are being held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. This marks a historic change in venue with the ceremony having been hosted at the Royal Albert Hall for the past six years. The awards night can be streamed live on Lionsgate Play.