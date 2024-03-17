×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Bastar Box Office Collection Day 2: Adah Sharma Starrer Shows A Slight Growth On Second Day

Bastar starring Adah Sharma witnessed a poor footfall on its second day in theatres with only 12.58 percent occupancy. The film clashed with Yodha in theatres.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bastar
Bastar | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bastar: The Naxal Story is Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen's second collaboration after The Kerala Story, which was panned by critics for being an agenda-driven film. Bastar, which received poor reviews from critics and audiences alike, is currently struggling at the box office. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹40 lakh on its first day. The film is expected to face stiff competition from Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, which will also be released on March 15.

Bastar shows a downward trend at the box office

Bastar starring Adah Sharma witnessed a poor footfall on its second day in theatres with only 12.58 percent occupancy. Meanwhile, the film collected ₹75 lakh on its first Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹1.15 crore. In Mumbai it had 15.75 percent occupancy. In Delhi and NCR,  it had 13.50 percent occupancy. The morning shows registered an occupancy of 10.68 percent, afternoon shows at 9.74 percent, evening shows at 9.78 percent and night shows at 20.12 percent.

Bastar vs Yodha

While Bastar earned ₹1.15 crore on its second day, Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra earned ₹ 5.75 crore on the same day. Yodha has outperformed Adah Sharma's film on its second day. While Bastar is struggling to ring in the cash registers at the box office, Sidharth Malhotra's film is inching close to ₹10 crore in theatres. The weekend looks promising for Yodha while fans await to see how Bastar will perform during its first weekend.

Meanwhile, Bastar: The Naxal Story is based on the 1910 Bastar Rebellion, also known as the Bhumkal Movement. In 1910, Adivasis revolted against British rule in the princely state of Bastar in central India. Between 1910 and 1967, a tectonic shift occurred in the country: Partition.

On the other hand, the film also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.
 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

