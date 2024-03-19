Bastar Box Office Collection Day 4: Adah Sharma Starrer Earns Just ₹24 Lakh On First Monday

Advertisement

Bastar: The Naxal Story, which marks the return of The Kerala Stories team -- Adah Sharma, Vipul Shah, and Sudpito Sen, arrived in theatres on March 15. It was released alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha. The film on its first Monday witnessed a major dip and earned just one-third of what it earned on Sunday.

How much did the Adah Sharma starrer Bastar earn on its first Monday?

The film earned a total of just ₹2.24 crores on its first Monday, according to Sacnilk. The Adah Sharma starrer had opened to a collection of ₹40 lakh on day 1. On days 2 and 3, the film earned ₹75 lakh and ₹85 lakh, respectively. The film stands at a total collection of ₹2.24 crores in four days since its release.

What more do we know about the film Bastar?

Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Apart from Adah Sharma, the film also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen among others.

How is Yodha doing at the box office compared to Bastar?

Yodha, which too released in theatres on March 15, earned ₹2.15 crores at the box office on its first Monday, according to Sacnilk. The film, in four days of its release, has earned a total of ₹19 crores. The action thriller film directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre reportedly made on a budget of ₹55 crores.