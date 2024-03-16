×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Bastar The Naxal Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Adah Sharma's Film Earns ₹50 Lakh On Opening Day

Bastar: The Naxal Story bear the brunt of box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. The film had a slow opening day at the box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bastar The Naxal Story Review
Bastar The Naxal Story Review | Image:youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bastar: The Naxal Story, starring Adah Sharma, opened to mixed reviews at the box office. Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the film is based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. A section of the internet called the movie Adah's "bravura" performance. Despite earning positive reviews, the film failed to leave a mark on the first day of its release. However, with the weekend here, can expect a rise in the collection.

Bastar: The Naxal Story box office collection day 1

As per a report in Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹50 lakhs with just 7.97 per cent Hindi occupancy in the theatres. Morning shows witnessed 7.07 per cent occupancy, followed by 5.78 per cent in the afternoon. Towards the evening, the theatres witnessed a rise in numbers with 7.68 per cent in the evening and 11.35 per cent for night shows.

 

(A poster of Bastar: The Naxal Story | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Bastar: The Naxal Story | Image: Instagram)

 

Seeing the numbers, it seems, Bastar: The Naxal Story bear the brunt of the clash with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha.

(A poster of Yodha | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Yodha | Image: Instagram)

 

How much did Yodha earn on day 1?

According to the early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film has earned well at the box office - ₹4.25 crore - with an overall 13.86 percent Hindi occupancy. Night shows witnessed a maximum occupancy - 20.28 percent. This film is directed by Pushkar Ojha and produced by Dharma Productions and co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, in pivotal roles.

(A still from Bastar | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Bastar | Image: Instagram)

 

Coming back to Bastar: The Naxal Story, the film has also earned negative reviews from the audience a user compared Bastar to The Kerala Story and wrote that the actress tried to "tow the line between fiction and real life but ends up being a hodgepodge of conspiracies." The film also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

