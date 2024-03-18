Advertisement

Bastar: The Naxal Story hit the big screen on March 15. Headlined by Adah Sharma, the film brings together the team of The Kerala Story to deliver yet another hard-hitting story set in the background of true events. Despite the gripping plot and positive reviews for Adah’s performance, the movie continues its lacklustre run at the box office.

Bastar falls short of even a crore on opening weekend

Bastar opened to a modest ₹40 Lakhs at the domestic box office. While the film witnessed some growth in the coming days, the numbers remained unimpressive. On Saturday, the Adah Sharma starrer minted ₹0.75 crore. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie struggled to cross even a crore mark on the third day as well.

On Sunday Bastar: The Naxal Story raked in ₹0.90 crore, as per Sacnilk, making the film’s total collection to ₹2.05 crore. The film opened to mixed reviews with Adah Sharma getting a nod for her performance but the movie was hailed below average for its story. Released on the same day as Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, Bastar faces stiff competition from the action flick.

Bastar is unable to deter competition from Yodha

A reason for Bastar’s low box office collection can also be attributed to Yodha. Released on the same day, the Sidharth Malhotra film is giving a tough competition to the Vipul Shah directorial. Yodha opened to ₹4.1 crore which remains higher than Bastar’s collection in the theatrical run. The Sidharth Malhotra starrer action flick has amassed a total of ₹16.85 on the first weekend, as per Sacnilk.

The Kerala Story team fails to replicate the film’s success with Bastar

Bastar marks the reunion of director Sudipto Sen, Adah Sharma, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, after their last successful film The Kerala Story.

Advertisement

The makers have stated that in the film they have shown the truth about several martyrs and how Pseudo-intellectuals run the propaganda to divide the country with funding from China. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, the film was released on March 15 in cinemas worldwide.