Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Bastar: The Naxal Story Teaser Shows ‘Emotional Cry’ Of A Mother Who Is Ready To Kill For Revenge

Bastar: The Naxal Story will hit the big screen on March 14. It is directed by Sudipto Sen and is headlined by Adah Sharma, who was last seen in Kerala Story.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story | Image:YouTube screengrab
Bastar The Naxal Story is all set to hit the big screen on March 14. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film will be headlined by Adah Sharma, with whom he has previously collaborated in The Kerala Story. A month before release, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which features the emotional cry of a mother. 

Bastar teaser piques audience interest 

On February 14, the second teaser of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar: The Naxal Story was released and it narrates the cry of a mother who is ready to take revenge for her family against the brutality of Naxals. The teaser exudes the sheer feeling of a mother and her pain of losing her family and her cry can't go unanswered. The hard-hitting dialogues with the terrifying BGM build up the tension and indeed raise the excitement to witness the real story on the big screens. Being the 1st film that is anti-Naxal, Bastar: The Naxal Story is sure to present some hard-hitting truths about the Naxals that have never been seen on the big screens. 

The teaser says it all that the The Kerala Story, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are all set to bring another shocking, bold, and true story to life. Moreover, as this is just a glimpse, the excitement is at its peak to watch, the entire film and the incidents that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen are going to present to the masses in the film. 

Bastar's first teaser shows Adah Sharma as an IPS officer

On February 6, the makers unveiled the first teaser of Bastar. The over one-minute-long Bastar teaser opened with Adah Sharma seated on a chair as she talked about Naxalism in India. The actress went on to give a speech on camera about the Naxal attack in Bastar and how it took the lives of 76 military officials. She promises to avenge their deaths. 

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

