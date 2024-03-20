Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is set to headline action-drama feature Bhaiyaa Ji and will also serve as a producer on the project. The upcoming film marks the second collaboration between the actor, director Apoorv Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali after their critically-acclaimed film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which had a digital release in May. The teaser of Bhaiyaa Ji was released on Wednesday, March 20.

Manoj in a still from Bhaiyaaji | Image: YouTube screengrab

Action-packed teaser of Bhaiyaaji out

Manoj will be seen essaying the titular character in his upcoming film Bhaiyaa Ji. In the over two-minute-long teaser, the actor was seen in a rustic avatar. A crowd surrounds a man who is down on the ground and bloodied. However, as he moves an inch, the people surrounding him shiver and pull back. When Bhaiyaa Ji manages to sit up, the crowd scatters, all scared.

The action-packed teaser presents Manoj in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie seems to be a departure from the actor and director's first collaboration -- Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which is a courtroom dream.

What is the plot of Bhaiyaa Ji?

According to the makers, Bhaiyaa Ji will explore emotions like standing for your family and vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own. The script is penned by Deepak Kingrani and will bring back the “dialogue baazi of ’70s and ’80s Hindi Cinema”.

Talking about the film, Manoj said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaa Ji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaa Ji is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team.” The movie has been shot in various regions of Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)