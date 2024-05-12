Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently gearing up for Bhaiyya Ji, recently shared his views having an item song in a film. He said that the director of his film Apoorv Singh Karki was against the idea of having one in Bhaiyya Ji as he wanted to break stereotypes. He further shared why some mainstream movies have item songs.

Karki on having an item song in Bhaiyya Ji

An item song is often considered an important ingredient of a commercial movie but Karki was against the idea of having one in Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj Bajpayee told PTI. "We don't have any item songs. There are many stereotypes that we are breaking. Most of the commercial films and mainstream films, women don't have much to contribute. The women of this film are as strong as Bhaiyya ji. They are not your usual heroes and heroines. And the mothers on the screen, they are very different," he added.

Apoorv Singh Karki with Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram

What is the plot of Bhaiyaa Ji?

According to the makers, Bhaiyaa Ji will explore emotions like standing for your family and vengeance for suffering that happened to one's family. The script is penned by Deepak Kingrani and will bring back the “dialogue baazi of ’70s and ’80s Hindi Cinema," as per a statement by the filmmakers.

Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee told PTI, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaa Ji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaa Ji is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

As per reports, the movie has been shot in various regions of Uttar Pradesh.

