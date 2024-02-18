Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 28th, 2021 at 16:20 IST

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to release on March 25

Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee on Tuesday announced that their upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” will arrive in cinema halls next year on March 25.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee on Tuesday announced that their upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” will arrive in cinema halls next year on March 25.

The horror comedy, also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The release date announcement comes two days after the Maharashtra government allowed cinema halls to resume operations from next month.

The 30-year-old actor took to social media to share the news.

“25th MARCH 2022 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 GhostGhost At a theatre near you,” he wrote.

Bazmee and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar also shared the update.

“Iss Haveli ke darwaze khulne wale hai bahut jald... Taiyaar ho? #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing on 25th March 2022!,” Bazmee wrote.

The film was earlier set for a July 2020 release but was pushed to November 19 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

Meanwhile, the makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s “Heropanti 2” on Monday night announced that their film will now come out on April 29 instead of May 6.

The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed action drama is a sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, which marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon.

The first installment was directed by Sabbir Khan and the second one has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan. PTI KKP SHD SHD

Advertisement

Published September 28th, 2021 at 16:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

an hour ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

an hour ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

5 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

7 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

7 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

7 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

7 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

7 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

8 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Will Kim Kardashian Ever Get Married Again?

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Inside Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Mehendi

    Web Stories29 minutes ago

  4. Ishaan's Weekend Diaries Is All About Tea, Polo

    Web Stories37 minutes ago

  5. Cole Sprouse Reveals He Never Met FRIENDS Cast Post Stint On The Show

    Entertainment40 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo