Director Anees Bazmee is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Before diving into his next spooky adventure, he's celebrating the two-year anniversary of the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The filmmaker took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt video message.

Anees Bazmee celebrates two years of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anees Bazmee shared a video message expressing his gratitude to the audience. "Feeling blessed to be celebrating 2 years of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the set of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," he said. "Thank you to the audience for giving so much love to our film and giving us the responsibility of delivering a bigger entertainer this year on Diwali," he continued

Bazmee's message hints that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a grander and more entertaining film than its predecessor. With Kartik Aaryan returning as Rooh Baba from the second installment and Vidya Balan as Manjulika from the first, it will also feature Triptii Dimri's first association with the franchise. Additionally, many other actors, including Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vijay Raaz, are part of this third installment.

A lot of spooky elements and comedy: Triptii Dimri on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Triptii Dimri shared an update about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress told IANS: “You will see a lot of mystery, you can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy.” “It’s going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course,” she added, while talking about the film on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poster | Image: X

The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and released in 2007. The second installment released in 2022. The film featured Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik.