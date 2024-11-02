sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Trump Assassination Bid | India-China Ties | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 08:23 IST, November 2nd 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Fails To Beat Singham Again In Diwali Clash

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Collection Day 1: The Kartik Aaryan starrer horror comedy has registered a remarkable opening at the domestic box office despite the clash.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the big screens on November 1 alongside Singham Again
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the big screens on November 1 alongside Singham Again | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

08:23 IST, November 2nd 2024