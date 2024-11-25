Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BO Day 24: Kartik's Film Outperforms Kanguva, I Want To Talk, The Sabarmati Report

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: The Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy hit the big screen on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. Not only did the movie outperform Singham Again which it was released alongside but also new releases over the coming days. The movie has continued to draw audiences to houseful theatres even in its fourth week of release.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office continues its dream run at the box office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. The film opened to a staggering ₹ 35.5 Cr, despite releasing in a clash. For several days the movie trailed Ajay Devgn led ensemble actioner Singham Again. However, the Kartik Aaryan starrer minted much more than the Rohit Shetty directorial over the days.

A poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | Image: IMDb

On the fourth Friday of release, the horror comedy minted ₹ 1.4 Cr. The following Saturday (day 23), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in ₹2.7 Cr. The film minted ₹ 3.25 Cr on the fourth Sunday of release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has amassed a total of ₹246.95 Cr in the 24-day box office run.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 outperforms new releases

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released alongside Singham Again on November 1. The film raked in ₹ 1.5 Cr on the fourth Saturday and ₹ 1.85 Cr on the fourth Sunday. The action film has amassed a total ₹240.3 Cr in the 24-day box office run.





Bhool Bhulaiya 3 outperforms all other releases | Image: IMDb