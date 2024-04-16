Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up to be one of the most star-studded projects that Bollywood has in the offing. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri have already begun filming for the horror comedy, with Goa and Kolkata serving as the film's prime shooting locations till now. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is also part of the cast. However, its unsure whether or not she will reprise her role as Avni/ Manjulika from the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Reports have also linked Madhuri Dixit's name to the project.

Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba | Image: IMDb

Madhuri and Vidya to shoot a special dance sequence for Bhool Bhuliayaa 3?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit will play a key role in the movie. According to the website, Madhuri and Vidya Balan will be sharing the screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the sequence might just turn out to be really special one. Reportedly, the makers are planning a dance-off scene between the two actresses. They might dance to the tunes of Ami Je Tomar, which has featured in both Bhool Bhulaiyaa movies and has become synonymous with the franchise.

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa | Image: IMDb

“Both Vidya and Madhuri stand for grace and the makers are planning to capitalise on their aura with a special dance number in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bhushan Kumar and his team are working on a fresh rendition of Ami Je Tomar to be picturised on Vidya and Madhuri. The modalities of shooting the song are being figured out but if everything goes as planned, the team is aiming to shoot for this special dance number in the coming month,” revealed a source close to the development.

Kartik shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Kolkata

Apart from Kartik, Triptii and Vidya, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra will play key roles in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film's release is scheduled for Dilwali later this year. A few days back, Kartik had shared a picture of Anees shooting for the film with a fractured leg, emphasising on his commitment to wrap up the shoot in time for its release.