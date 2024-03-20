Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to embark on a new journey with her recently unveiled Amazon web series, Daldal. For the first time, she will be donning the role of a cop and is excited to headline projects on top global streaming platforms. In a recent interview, Bhumi opened up about her character.

I play a woman who has shattered the glass ceiling: Bhumi Pednekar

The actress feels amazing that she works at a time when a woman can headline a series on a global streaming platform and feels supremely empowered that she can command such a massive mounting. Opening up about her role, the actress added that she is "naturally drawn to challenges" and it's her core. The thing she loves about her character is she is a woman who has shattered the glass ceiling by being appointed as the DCP of Mumbai. She is a super achiever in a man’s world and she loved that layer of the show along with all the beautiful complexities that the role and the script have to offer. "I think a character like this will resonate with the times that we live in because a woman is no longer shackled down and is ambitious and independent," she continued.

(A file photo of Bhumi | Image: Instagram)

She further added, “I’m really excited to be teaming up again with Vikram after our blockbuster Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and the hugely acclaimed Durgamati! I’m delighted to be working with a mind like Suresh Triveni whose work I admire a lot and of course Amrit Raj Gupta! I hope we can create another blockbuster together for Amazon Prime Video and make India proud on the global content landscape. My last hit streaming project Bhakshak made me reach out to so many people across the world and I wish Daldal does the same!”

(A poster of Dalal | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Daldal?

Daldal is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai’s newly-appointed DCP Rita Ferreira must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart.