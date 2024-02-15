English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Bhumi Pednekar Recalls Her Family's Reaction To Bhakshak, Reveals The Reward Her Mom Gave To Her

Bhakshak actress Bhumi Pednekar shared how her mother Sumitra Pednekar rewards her whenever she senses Bhumi's growth as an actor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar with sister | Image:Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the success of her recently released film Bhakshak as it has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. On seeing the response, the actress has dropped a heartfelt post on her social media handle, revealing her mother's reaction to the film. She also shared how her mother rewards her whenever senses Bhumi's growth as an actor.

Bhumi Pednekar's mother was deeply moved

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a long note alongside the image of the mother-daughter duo. In the note, she revealed that her mother was overwhelmed after watching Bhakshak and gifted her a gold coin for her performance. She added that it is a tradition that her mother started out of love. Adding the Bhakshak, the actress has a total of seven coins.

(Bhumi with mom | Image: Instagram)

"Mummy gives me a gold coin every time she feels I have grown as an actor. After watching Bhakshak, i remember how overwhelmed mom got and I somewhere knew I have another one coming my way," she wrote.

Recalling her younger sister Samiksha's reaction, Bhumi shared that just like her mother even she was deeply moved. The moment they entered their home, Samiksha started crying while sharing her reviews and said, "This film is beyond what it does for you, it’s about what it does for those children. We can’t fail them again."

(Bhumi with sister Samiksha | Image: Instagram)

The actress concluded the note by writing by thanking her "biggest cheerleaders and critics". She wrote, "There is no award greater than the one that I get from my family. @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar thank you for being my biggest cheerleader and my biggest critic."

About Bhakshak

Helmed by  Pulkit, the crime-thriller, narrates the story of Vaishali, a journalist, who uncovers a dark secret at a shelter home. She learns about young girls being abused there. To unravel the truth she faces many obstacles, including threats to her family. However, with the help of a courageous girl named Sudha and a supportive police officer named SS Jasmeet Gaur, Vaishali fights against the powerful people involved in the abuse.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Released on February 9, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

