Bhumi Says Her Preferred Genre Is Not Hyper Masculine Films As She Discusses Animal: I Get Bored

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor sparked varied opinions among viewers. While some criticise its portrayal as overly misogynistic and violent, others hail it as a compelling entertainment piece. Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently shared her perspective after watching the film.

What did Bhumi Pednekar say about Animal?

While expressing her dislike for "hyper-masculine films", Bhumi parallely also defended filmmakers' right to express themselves freely. In a conversation with Jist, Bhumi stated that while filmmakers have the liberty to convey their message through their work, it's ultimately up to the audience to interpret it. She admitted her preference for rom-coms over action-packed movies like Animal.

Bhumi expressed, “My genre as an audience is not hyper-masculine films, I get bored while watching them. My genre is rom-com, and romance. I enjoy this genre. I don’t understand action films. I do feel every filmmaker has the right of self-expression but how the audience perceives that self-expression is where it becomes tricky. It is a filmmaker’s prerogative, but as an audience, it is on us also to see where we are leading with our society.”

Pednekar characterised Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ranvijay, in Animal as the epitome of toxic masculinity and said that neither the character nor the filmmaker justifies his actions. She added, “I am addressing that, I don’t want my son to become that. I don’t think even the filmmaker is justifying his action anywhere in the film. He is an anti-social element of the society.”

Bhumi feels people will be inspired by 12th Fail

Bhumi suggested that audiences should draw inspiration from films like Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail rather than Animal. She further mentioned the audience's role in selecting which characters to follow, urging them to be mindful of the messages conveyed by different films.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga received the Best Director award for Animal at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held recently.