×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Bhumi Pednekar Says She 'Hates' ‘Female-led’ Label For A Movie

Bhumi Pednekar has opened up on labelling movies 'female-led'. She shared her reservations about the same and added that the misconceptions need to be ended.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the movie Bhakshak, which was based on a real-life incident. The actress played the role of a reporter from Bihar in the film. She will be seen in another series Daldal soon. Ahead of its release, Bhumi has expressed reservations about the term ‘female-led’ films.  

Bhumi Pednekar says she feels the ‘female-led’ label is annoying 

In a statement, Bhumi Pednekar has opened up about her films being labelled as ‘female-led’. She called the term ‘annoying’ and said, “Here is a misconception that people are not immediately drawn to watch films or content headlined by women. Such projects are immediately bracketed as ‘female-led projects’. This is an annoying term and I hate it from my gut.” 

She added that gender does not play a role in making the audience watch a piece of content. She added, “Gender doesn’t define people’s watching preference. The audience wants to see good cinema and good content. They aren’t choosing to watch it based on gender. It’s ridiculous.” 

Bhumi Pednekar weighs on male-led films being more saleable than female-led movies 

In the same conversation, the Dum Laga Ka Haisha actress opined that male-led films work better at the box office and are thus preferred by producers. She argued, “If that was the case, I wouldn’t have survived and I have built a career out of essaying remarkably strong women on screen! I got lucky because I started working at a time that coincided with how women characters were being written for cinema. There were author-backed roles written for me.”

The actress also stated that she has worked in several films that are labelled as ‘women-led’. She added, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh are all films that had women driving the story and they are all successful projects.” She says that the misconception surrounding such movies needs to be stopped. She added, “So, I feel it’s high time we discard all misconceptions and back projects led by women and give it the scale and mounting that we truly deserve.” 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

ECI

3 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

Oppn Unites Over Kejriwal

9 minutes ago
Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League

Churchill beat TRAU FC

10 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6 AM Wake-up Call to 5:30

10 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

CM Kejriwal News Updates

14 minutes ago
Trent Boult

MI vs RR: Standouts

16 minutes ago
Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top 5 in table

24 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al Jazeera Closure

28 minutes ago
Riyan Parag against Mumbai Indians

RR beat MI by 6 wickets

33 minutes ago
Google

Google to destroy browsin

36 minutes ago
Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City beat Hyd FC

37 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Return

38 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR

an hour ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

an hour ago
Byju Raveendran

BYJU's delays March pay

an hour ago
Heeriye

DQ in Heeriye Video

an hour ago
Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office

an hour ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. At 25, Sambhavi Choudhary Youngest Dalit Woman in Fray For LS Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies on the Spot in Bus Accident in Naina Devi Town

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Zomato Delists Patiala's Cake Kanha Bakery After Girl's Death

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo