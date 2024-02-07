Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar recently visited the ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, Assam. The actress was joined by her sister Samiksha Pednekar on her pilgrimage. She shared photos from her visit on social media on Saturday, January 27.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Kamakhya Devi Temple pilgrimage

Bhumi took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos from her visit to the Kamakhya Devi Temple. The actress and her sister were seen twinning in light yellow suits. Both of them also adorned kumkum on their forehead and a garland on their neck, bodying the sanctity of the pilgrimage. The Kamakhya Temple, situated atop the Nilachal Hill, stands as one of India's oldest and most revered Shakti Peethas dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.

Bhumi Pednekar to star as an investigative journalist in Bhakshak

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is set to portray an investigative journalist in the upcoming streaming film Bhakshak. The film is a crime drama inspired by true events and is directed by Pulkit. It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. Bhakshak explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.

Bhumi, as Vaishali Singh, portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women. In the teaser, the actress can be seen making rounds of police stations, small villages, and political offices to get justice delivered. How she fights the system for the safety of young girls while keeping her own safety at stake is what forms the plot of the upcoming film.

