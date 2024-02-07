Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Bhumi Pednekar Speaks Out About Being Stereotyped In Film Industry

Bhumi Pednekar, who is renowned for taking on unusual roles, discussed her feelings about being stereotyped in the film industry.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar | Image:Instagram/bhumipednekar
Bhumi Pednekar has made her mark in the industry by working in several movies over the years, including Badhaai Do, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The actress's next movie, Bhakshak, is about to hit the OTT platform later this month. Bhumi, who is renowned for taking on unusual roles, discussed her feelings about being stereotyped in the industry. 

Bhumi Pednekar gets candid about typecasting in movies

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhumi confessed she was initially worried about getting similar roles in movies but with time she has realised that her place cannot be taken by anyone else. 

The actress said, “Honestly I used to get worried about this and may be run away from it but now no. I feel like main jo karti hun vo koi aur nahin kar sakta (What I do nobody else can) and I am not saying that with attitude or trying to be pompous about it. I’ve genuinely worked hard to create a space for myself and more people are welcome in this space, but I am not replaceable over here.”

Bhumi Pednekar on making a balance between varied roles 

Bhumi clarified that she always attempts to strike a balance, citing the example of her previous release, Thank You For Coming, which was a full-on glam feminist affair. She claimed that the movie was an opulent, mainstream production. 

She also opened up about a time in her first movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, when she gained weight but kept dressing in the same clothes. Although this decision drew criticism, Bhumi emphasized that in the end it strengthened her resolve and made her impervious to such negativity.

What’s Next For Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar plays an investigative journalist in Bhakshak, who is informed that young girls are being sexually abused at their children's shelter. The case becomes more ambiguous as politicians’ involvement is revealed. 

 

Even facing personal danger, Bhumi sets out on a quest to learn the truth about the events that have been reported.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

