Updated February 13th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Bipasha Kicked Me In My Face: Fighter Actor Karan Singh Grover Recalls Time When Devi Was Born

Karan Singh Grover has opened up on the struggle he had to face while shooting for Fighter. The actor recalled leaving his 5-day old daughter for the shoot.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover has opened up about a challenge he had to face during the shoot of the film. The movie hit the big screen on January 25 and is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone while Karan played a pivotal role. In a new interview, Karan Singh Grover revealed how he coped with leaving his newborn daughter behind just 5-days after her birth. 

DYK Karan Singh Grover left for Fighter shoot 5 days after Devi’s birth? 

In an interview with Galatta India, Karan Singh Grover opened up about how he struggled when he had to leave his 5-day-old daughter Devi while shooting for Fighter. He mentioned his wife and actress Bipasha Basu ‘kicking him out’ and motivating him to grab the opportunity. The actor recalled, “Not leaving the room when she (Devi) is there to go to a different city, felt like a nightmare at that time. But the reason I was going was so special. I didn’t really have time to think as Bipasha kicked me in my face, she was like, ‘Go away.'” 

 

 

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. The baby was a cesarean so the actress had to be operated on at the time of her birth. Recalling the same, Karan complimented her determination and said, “She had a cesarean, and it is very difficult to make sure that those stitches are in place, the way she has to move… we rehearsed everything. She is somebody who is prepared for everything, and knows everything about everything because she does the research and reads a lot.” 

Karan Singh Grover on why Bipasha Basu does not want to work with him 

Karan Singh Grover tied the knot with Bipasha Basu in April 2016. The actors previously shared screen space in the 2015 film Alone. In the same interview, the Dil Mil Gaye fame addressed why he has never appeared in a film with his wife again. 

 

 

He stated that Bipasha Basu is the one who refuses to work with him. He said, “She doesn’t want to work with me. She says, ‘I can’t handle you at work also.’ I don’t blame her, I am a lot to handle. I am very emotional and very moody and very everything that you don’t want me to be. She is like, ‘At work, I want to be at peace and concentrate on myself. If you’ll be there, I will keep focusing on you, I don’t want that. I need to do my own thing.’ She is not going to change her mind, I am still a pain.” Karan Singh Grover is basking in the success of his film Fighter. 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

