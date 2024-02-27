Advertisement

Bobby Deol was last seen in December 2023 release Animal. Deol made his much-awaited acting comeback in the role of Abrar Haque, the de facto antagonist in the film. Despite the numerous controversies and debates the film stoked up, Deol's work in the film was highly applauded, particularly his screen presence during his introductory song, Jamal Kudu. Recently, the actor revisited his portrayal of Abrar, painting the same as not the villain, but a hero in his own right.

Bobby Deol calls Abrar Haque a hero



As per a PTI report, Bobby Deol's recent presence at a media event, saw the actor go into detail about his role of Abrar Haque. While the narrative of Animal, on the face of it, places Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh as the hero with Deol's Abrar Haque as the villain, the latter does not view the equation as such. Bobby revealed how his approach to playing Abrar was seeing him as the hero of Haque's side of the family, antithetical to the film's premise.

He said, "For me, playing a negative role was a challenge but every human being has a bad thing in them, only when you suppress the bad, we become a better person. So, it gives you the opportunity to let that bad out, and perform and enjoy those negative characters. If you look at my character of Abrar from Animal, he had a very strong reason why he was like that. When I played Abrar, I didn’t think of myself as villain, I felt as the hero of my family."

Bobby Deol is all for experimenting with his roles



The same event also saw Deol share how he is now actively opting for roles which challenge him as an actor. He said, "I want to do work that is out of my comfort zone, challenging me, and pushes me to bring out the best in me. I hope I keep getting work like that."

Deol's expanding filmography in the works is an indication of this willingness of his. The actor is all set to make his Tamil and Telugu film debuts. He will next be seen in the Suriya led Tamil period drama Kanguva, being helmed by director Siva. Next in line, is the Nandamuri Balakrishna led NBK 109, which will mark his Telugu debut. Also in Bobby's lineup is the Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu.