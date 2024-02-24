Advertisement

Bobby Deol has been in the news since his film Animal released last year in December. Not just his acting prowess, but even his songs including Jamal Kudu took the internet by storm so much that to date audience is unable to overcome the fever. Speaking of which, recently he received a heartwarming surprise at Lucknow airport.

When Aflatunes welcomed Bobby Deol at Lucknow airport with Jamal Kudu performance

Aflatunes shared the video on their Instagram handle in which Bobby can be seen welcomed with a 30-second singing performance to his song Jamal Kudu. On hearing them, the actor was mighty impressed to witness their performance and praised the band before leaving. "30 seconds to floor Bobby Deol at LKO," read the caption.

Later, the actor re-shared the video on his Instagram Stories and called their performance "outstanding". The text on the video read, "Stumbled upon a beautiful surprise! This was outstanding. Thank you guys, y'all are incredible" followed by a heart emoticon.

Jamal Kudu fever reaches South cinema

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha recreated the viral step from Jamal Kudu. The video showcases Arhan balancing a plate on her head as she casually walks toward the camera. Not just this, she was also seen doing twirls.

Bobby Deol's upcoming films

After the success of Animal, the actor signed several films in the south cinema including Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and NBK109. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the Suriya starrer in which he will essay the role of Vara, an antagonist. Helmed by Siva, the film is currently receiving positive reviews from critics and trade analysts after the makers held a special screening in Mumbai. The film is in the post-production stage and the makers will soon announce the release date.