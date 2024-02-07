English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Bobby Deol Grooves To Animal Song Jamal Kudu At Neice’s Wedding, Video Goes Viral

Bobby Deol is currently attending his niece's wedding in Udaipur. The actor's video from her sangeet ceremony is now doing rounds on social media.

Bobby Deol Viral Balancing Dance Video
Bobby Deol Viral Balancing Dance Video | Image:Instagram
Bobby Deol is basking in the success of his recent outing Animal. The film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, while Bobby plays the role of antagonist in the Sandeep Ranga Vanga directorial. Days after the success of the film, the actor attended the wedding of his niece Nikita Chowdhary. His dance to the viral song Jamal Kudu at the ceremony has caught the attention of social media users.  

Bobby Deol’s dance on Jamal Kudu goes viral 

The Deol family is currently attending Nikita Chowdhary’s wedding celebration in Udaipur. Bobby Deol is also in attendance at the event to be there for his niece’s special day. A video from the sangeet ceremony is now doing rounds on social media. In the video, Bobby can be seen grooving to his Animal song Jamal Kudu. 

The actor could be seen in a black kurta paired with a white pyjama. He teamed the look with a black vest. In the video, the actor can be seen balancing a glass on his head in classic Abrar style while dancing to the now viral song. 

Abhay Deol poses with newlyweds and brother Sunny Deol 

Nikhil Chowdhary’s wedding was a full family affair for the Deols. Not just Bobby Deol, but his brothers Abhay and Sunny marked their attendance at the event too. In a photo shared by the Aisha actor, the newlyweds could be seen posing with the bride and groom. Other photos shared by the actor from the festivities feature his brother Sunny Deol. Abhay Deol also shared a photo with Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. 

Though his role in Animal was a short one, Bobby Deol gained immense critical fame for his character Abrar. Not just his role, but his dance on Jamal Kudu in the film has also received major fame. Talking about the same, the actor told Bollywood Spy, “When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’ Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remembered how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it.” 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:41 IST

