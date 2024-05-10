Bobby Deol Was At ‘An All-Time Low’ When He Signed Poster Boys, Reveals Director Shreyas Talpade

Advertisement

Bobby Deol has often spoken about the lul in his career in the early 2000s. The actor has now bounced back by playing the mute antagonist in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal, which grossed over ₹900 crore in domestic collection. It was during the downturn in his career when Bobby along with his brother Sunny Deol co-starred in Poster Boys, which marked the directorial debut of actor Shreyas Talpade. In a new interview, Talpade shared how Bobby was at a ‘low point’ when he was offered the film.

He Hadn’t Worked for Four Years: Shreyas On Bobby Starring In Poster Boys

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shreyas Talpade spoke about his directorial debut Poster Boys. Released in 2017, the comedy film featured Sunny and Bobby Deol in the lead roles along with Sonali Kulkarni and Triptii Dimri. In conversation, Shreyas recalled meeting with Bobby Deol for narration of the script but the meeting did not come to fruition since the actor was not in the right frame of mind.

Official poster of Poster Boys | Image: IMDb

Shreyas recalled, “Yes, that was a time when Bobby, especially, was at an all-time low. He hadn’t worked for four years. And I remember when I first went to meet him for a narration, we just chit-chatted because he wasn’t in that frame of mind… He was very low. ‘Maine kaam nahi kiya, mujhe confidence nahi hai, kya karun (I haven’t worked in a while, I don’t have the confidence, I don’t know what to do),’ he said.” Shreyaas then recalled going to see the actor for another couple of days where he listened to the film script and and eventually said yes to it.

Shreyas Talpade recalls seeing Bobby Deol transform on a film set

In the same conversation, Shreyas shared that as soon as the actor came on board the film, his demeanour had changed. He recalled Bobby arriving on set on time. He also recollected him shaving off his messy beard and said, “‘Now I see my Bobby Deol!’” Shreyas shared that both the brothers were dedicated to the film and gave their best.

Shreyas Talpade, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol in Poster Boys | Image: IMDb

About Sunny Deol, the Golmaal said, “We’d heard stories about Sunny paaji, that the schedules would go on forever, but it was nothing like that. We finished the film in 30 days. His work was for 26 days. We had a 7 am shift, he’d show up at 6:30, get ready in five minutes, and we’d be shooting on time.” Poster Boys was an official remake of a Marathi movie of the same name. The movie raked in a decent amount at the box office.