Puneet Vashist has been part of several hit Bollywood movies such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Josh, Aamir Khan starrer Fanaa, Happy New Year and more. However, after giving hit performances, the actor didn't receive good offers owing to which he suffered through depression and personal loss. After not getting enough movie offers, he shifted his focus to the TV industry and is currently enjoying his phase. Speaking about not gaining much success in movies as TV, Puneet blamed "Bollywood mafias" for chopping off his roles.

I’ve gone through a lot of setbacks in my life: Puneet Vashist

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Puneet shared that he was a decent performer but owing to some powerful people in Bollywood, his roles were chopped off. "Bollywood mafia I would call that because my roles got chopped off. Not because I performed badly – because people know me as a performer, but they did get chopped off because I was quite a decent performer by the grace of God," he said.

(A file photo of Puneet | Image: Instagram)

He added that owing to this, he went through a lot of setbacks in his life and even suffered from depression. However, not he is in a better phase as his career is flourishing in the TV industry.

Will choose TV over Bollywood: Puneet Vashist

In the same segment, he revealed that doing big roles with some big stars doesn't matter to him anymore. Now, he just focuses on the kind of role he is doing. "I don’t want to name people here, but what is the point of doing a film with some Khan or some Kumar and playing 5 scenes in it? I do 5 scenes in an episode here (on TV)," he added. He credited his "destiny" for doing many TV shows and said that if he now gets a film offer with a good role, he will not leave his current show Namah Lakshmi Narayan. "I would not even think of leaving the show. I will without a thought leave the film. I love doing television," he concluded.

Puneet currently stars in Namah Lakshmi Narayan, co-starring Shivya Pathania and Srikant Dwivedi as Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, respectively.