Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family | WATCH

Boman Irani celebrated Navroz or Nowroz with his family on March 20. A day later, the actor shared a video from the celebrations.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Boman Irani celebrates Navroz
Boman Irani celebrates Navroz | Image:Republic
A day after the Parsi New Year, Navroz, actor Boman Irani shared a video of how he celebrates the occasion with his family every year. The actor shared a detailed clip of the prayers and rituals that are followed on this day and a spread of offerings.

How Boman Irani celebrated Navroz?

On March 21, Boman Irani shared a video that featured him and his family offering prayers to god and thanking him for the "essentials, Sweetness and plenty clothes that we wear."

In the video, a spread of offerings could be seen which included fruits, sweets, thread, clothes, and food among others. Boman's family could also be seen carrying out the ritual of sprinkling holy water on the family members post-prayer. The video also featured Boman's son and his grandchildren.

What is Navroz?

Navroz means new day in Persian. It is an ancient festival that marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the year in the Iranian calendar. The festival is essentially celebrated by the Parsis and other people of Persian or Iranian descent. This marks their New Year.

Image credit: Pixabay

The haft-sin table is the center of this festival. It includes seven items starting with the letter S in the Persian alphabet. These items symbolise nature's renewal and human virtues. Families gather around this spread and pray. The preparation for the festival begins weeks in advance which includes a thorough cleaning of the house, exchange of presents, dances, and leaping over bonfires. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:54 IST

